Things are still up in the air for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, and Kyle gave an update on where her marriage stands.

"I would like to believe there is light at the end of the tunnel," Kyle told ET of her and Mauricio's separation. "Each day gets easier in one way and a little sadder in other way."

"It's a challenging time right now, but we're very amicable," she added. "We love each other and care about each other. We love our family. I feel like we're very fortunate that we're handling it the way that we are. I don't know if many people can do that. We'll figure it out."

Kyle and Mauricio's marital woes played out on season 13 of RHOBH, and are set to be discussed at length during the third and final part of the reunion, which will air March 13.

"Part 3, I think, is the hardest one for me," Kyle said. "I knew that day the last part was gonna be the most difficult part, so I was just praying and meditating and waiting for that to end. It ended up in a very strange, weird, kind of odd way, but... I'm still standing so that's a good thing."

With the end of the season in sight, Kyle admitted, "This could not be done fast enough."

"I can finally exhale after next week," she said. "Hopefully just a peace of mind is what follows after. I really, really need this season to be done. It's the never-ending season and I would just like a little peace and reprieve, maybe not so many eyeballs on me for a little bit while I figure some things out."

Through all the trials and tribulations of the season, Kyle said she's "learned this last couple years now that I'm a lot stronger than I realize, so at least I feel good about that."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

