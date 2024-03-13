Paris Hilton isn't holding back sharing how she really feels.

In a recent teaser for Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio Umansky, a prominent figure in the real estate world and estranged husband to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, opened up about his rift with the Hilton family. The revelation has sparked controversy, with Paris, the daughter of Rick Hilton, expressing her disapproval.

Mauricio -- who left Hilton & Hyland to establish his real estate agency, The Agency -- discussed his departure in the preview, citing his desire for equity and partnership within the firm. He revealed feeling marginalized and ultimately decided to strike out on his own, a move that caused tension within the Hilton family.

Paris swiftly responded to the teaser on social media. In a reply to an Instagram fan account, Queens of Bravo, she criticized Mauricio's remarks, stating, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family -- especially in the press."

Instagram

Paris expressed frustration with Mauricio's perceived exploitation of the Hilton name to promote his show, condemning his actions as excessive. "Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already…"

The familial dynamics further complicate the situation, as Mauricio is married to Kyle, sister to Kathy Hilton and aunt to Paris. The rift between the Umanskys and the Hiltons has been a recurring theme on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the depth of the conflict is now being explored in the Netflix reality series.

Mauricio’s candid commentary in the teaser sheds light on the inner workings of the real estate industry and the personal toll of professional decisions. He detailed his disappointment with Hilton & Hyland's response to his request for partnership and equity, highlighting the strain it placed on his relationship with Kyle and her family.

Despite the fallout, Mauricio maintains a sense of integrity, emphasizing that he harbors no ill will toward the Hiltons.

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is set to drop March 22 on Netflix.

