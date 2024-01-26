Morgan Wallen is issuing a warning to his fans. The 30-year-old country star has released a personal statement in opposition of the recent release of previously unheard tracks that he wrote and recorded in the early days of his career.

"Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music and songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor and an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation," Wallen writes in a statement issued on Thursday.

"We made 13 songs. Some were OK, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general and figuring it all out," he continues. "I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed five of them worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, 'Spin You Around.'"

Stand Alone (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) dropped on Thursday night and is available now to stream. In his statement, Wallen is making clear that he does not condone the release nor should the music be considered a new offering from him.

"For months I've been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music and keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release and believe in," he writes.

"It's gross, greedy and an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists," he continues. "I want you to know this is NOT my new music and I don't want to see this happen to anyone else. I cringe when I listen to these songs and I'm concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me."

Big Loud

On the topic of new music, Wallen has taken a page out of the Taylor Swift playbook to rerecord a new version of the song "Spin You Around (1/24)," which is available now.

He also shares that he will begin recording his next album in February.

"I am feeling inspired creatively and super excited to make more music I'm proud of," he says. "Trust me, when new music is ready, you'll hear it directly from me."

In an effort to help protect other artists, Morgan also says he's donating $100,000 from the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals For The Arts program.

Morgan Wallen performs the song "'98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch. - Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Just last month, Wallen had a big crossover moment when he appeared in the music video for Drake's "You Broke My Heart."

Looking ahead, Wallen is set to headline the 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 28.

RELATED CONTENT: