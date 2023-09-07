The lineup is set for Stagecoach 2024! Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen have been tapped to headline the annual country music festival.

The Goldenvoice-produced event kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday, April 26 and will wrap on Sunday, April 28.

Friday's performers will include Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, and Jelly Roll, with Church shutting down the evening. On Saturday, Lambert's set will be preceded by performances from Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, and Post Malone, who is doing a special set of country covers. Wallen will close out the fest on Sunday, with pal HARDY also on the docket.

The after-hours crowd will be treated to a trio of special Late Night in Palomino performances, featuring Nickelback on Friday, Diplo on Saturday, and Wiz Khalifa on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Guy Fieri will return with his beloved Stagecoach Smokehouse for a fifth year, including new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors.

Festival passes will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. PT.

See the complete list of performers below.

Stagecoach

"I can’t wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024. It’s going to be one hell of a party," Church said in a statement on Thursday.

Added Lambert, "There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can't wait to be back in 2024!"

Wallen also expressed his excitement, saying, "Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night. I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can’t wait to see everybody there."

Miranda Lambert performs during the Stagecoach Music Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. - Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

A view of atmosphere during day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023 in Indio, California. - Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

The news comes on the same day that the Country Music Academy announced the nominees for its upcoming 2023 CMA Awards. Wallen is up for Entertainer of the Year and Lambert for Female Vocalist of the Year. See the rest of the nominated artists below.

RELATED CONTENT: