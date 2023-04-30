Nelly's Stagecoach Set Ends Mid-Song Due to Curfew Restriction

Nelly's ride with his fans during day two of Stagecoach came to an abrupt end.

On Saturday, the "Country Grammar" rapper was on stage during the music festival in Indio, California when his set was cut short -- as it hit midnight.

According to Variety, the 48-year-old rapper was halfway into his hit single, "Dilemma" when the music shut off and the rapper left the stage without warning.

Fans got to experience a good portion of the set, which was billed as the "Late Night In The Palomino," as the rapper performed some of his biggest hits including, "Country Grammar," "E.I.," "Ride Wit Me," and hit country/crossover hit, featuring Tim McGraw, "Over and Over."

Keeping things country, the rapper -- who was joined onstage by his brother and fellow St. Lunatic, City Spud -- performed a cover of Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man."

Nelly was also joined onstage by country superstar, Breland.

Ahead of his time on stage, Nelly took to Instagram to give the festival and its attendees some shout-outs, he did not mention his set ending early.

"Closing @stagecoach 2023 …!!!! @drinkmoshine we ⬆️⬆️⬆️.. !! ALL WE MAKING IS HISTORY..!!," he wrote next to a picture of his view form the stage.

In another post, Nelly gave Breland a callout.

"This guy is sooooo “HIM” so creative I’m so proud to call him my brother… incredible @breland ..!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏽💪🏽," he wrote next to a photo of him and the country musician on stage.

Day one of the music festival ended with a headlining performance by Luke Bryan, while Kane Brown shut down day two. On Sunday, the festival will wrap with a headlining performance by Chris Stapleton.

