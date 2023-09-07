News

2023 CMA Awards Nominations: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs Score Big

Lainey Wilson performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Villiage on November 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 5:11 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC. 

Lainey Wilson leads the way for this year's pack of CMA Awards nominees. The Country Music Association has announced the official nominations for its 57th Annual CMA Awards, with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY also among the top contenders. 

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Wilson tops this year's list of contenders with nine nominations, including several top honors. She's up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her "Heart Like A Truck," as well as Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The Yellowstone star is also double nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for her collaborations with Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck.") The latter is also up for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year. 

Jelly Roll is a first-time nominee, after taking the country music world by storm with his Whitsitt Chapel album earlier this year. Other first-timers include Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn Brown -- who is up for Musical Event of the Year alongside her husband for their debut collaboration, "Thank God" -- and Tracy Chapman, whose 1988 song "Fast Car" was recently made a mega hit all over again as it was covered by Combs. "Fast Car" -- for which Chapman is the sole writer -- is up for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. 

Combs will defend his title as reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, facing off against Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Wilson. 

Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. - John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
CMA Awards

See the complete list of 2023 CMA Awards Nominations Below. 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
    Producer: Austin Nivarel
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
  • Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
    Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
    Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
  • Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • Gettin' Old – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
    Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
    Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
    Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR 

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

  • “Fast Car”
    Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
  • “Heart Like A Truck”
    Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
  • “Next Thing You Know”
    Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  • “Tennessee Orange”
    Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
  • “wait in the truck”
    Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR  

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR  

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)  

  • “Save Me” Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
    Producer: Zach Crowell
  • “Thank God” Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
    Producer: Dann Huff
  • “wait in the truck” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
  • “We Don't Fight Anymore” Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Derek Wells
  • Charlie Worsham

 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

  • “Light On In The Kitchen” Ashley McBryde
    Director: Reid Long
  • “Memory Lane” Old Dominion
    Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
  • “Need A Favor” Jelly Roll
    Director: Patrick Tohill
  • “Next Thing You Know” Jordan Davis
    Director: Running Bear
  • “wait in the truck” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Director: Justin Clough

 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jelly Roll
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Moroney
  • Hailey Whitters

 

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):    

Weekly National

  • “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One
  • “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Compass Media Networks
  • “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media
  • “On The Horizon with Buzz Brainard” (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM
  • “Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton” (Kelly Sutton) – Firefly Media/Silverfish Media

Daily National

  • “Angie Ward” – iHeartMedia
  • “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) – Silverfish Media
  • “Katie & Company” (Katie Neal) - Audacy
  • “Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One
  • “The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) – Sam Alex Productions, LLC

Major Market

  • “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
  • “Frito & Katy” (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas
  • “Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
  • “Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
  • “Scotty Kay” (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Large Market

  • “The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Ashley Heiert, and Jason “Stattman” Statt) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • “The Morning Drive with Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews” (Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews) – KBEQ, Kansas City, Mo.
  • “Scott and Shannen” (Scott Dolphin and “Shannen O” Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
  • “Tim & Chelsea In The Morning” (Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor) – WIRK, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
  • “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

  • “Cait & Bradley Morning Show” (Cait Fisher and Matt Bradley) – KWEN, Tulsa, Okla.
  • “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Kadie Daye) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
  • “Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.
  • “Mo & StyckMan” (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
  • “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

  • “The B100 Morning Show with Brittney Baily” (Brittney Baily) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind.
  • “The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.
  • “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
  • “Steve & Tiffany in the Morning” (Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.
  • “Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):  

Major Market

  • KCYY – San Antonio, Texas
  • KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn.
  • KKBQ – Houston, Texas
  • KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
  • WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

Large Market

  • WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
  • WKDF – Nashville, Tenn.
  • WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
  • WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

  • KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.
  • KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
  • WGGY – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.
  • WPCV – Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
  • WQMX – Akron, Ohio

Small Market

  • KCLR – Columbia, Mo.
  • WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
  • WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.
  • WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
  • WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

