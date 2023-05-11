Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, aren't done yet!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Kane at the 2023 CM Awards Thursday, where he shared that the pair are already working on new music following the success of "Thank God."

"We're working on it," Kane teased. "We're putting a studio in the house right now, so we're gonna put the babies to bed and just work on some music."

The duo is nominated for three ACM awards for the hit track, including, Single of the Year, as well as in the Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year categories. Kane is individually nominated for some of the night's top honors as well, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

As for whether he thinks they'll win, the "Grand" singer said he's hoping the couple gets the chance to go up on that stage together at least once.

"I'm excited, I couldn't have a better collaborator to work with," he gushed. "So, it's awesome. I hope we both get to go up there at least once."

Kane's not ruling the possibility of taking the music they make together to the next level either.

"There ain't nothing we're gonna say no to," he said when asked if an album of duets could be in their future.

In addition to having the chance to take home some of the night's top honors, Kane will be hitting the stage at Ford Center's The Star venue, something he said he's really looking forward to.

"I'm performing, so that's what I'm looking forward to right now," Kane added.

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more.

