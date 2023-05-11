Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Sizzle and Sparkle at the 2023 ACM Awards

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, came to slay at the 2023 CM Awards red carpet.

Kane rocked a powder blue suit and white shirt, which he topped off with a pair of black boots, while Katelyn stunned in a glittering bra top and black satin skirt, which she paired with matching sparkling heels and an equally shiny purse.

The couple were loved-up as ever on the carpet, sharing a kiss for the cameras as they posed for pics.

In addition to strutting their stuff on the red carpet, Kane will be hitting the stage at Ford Center's The Star venue. Other A-list performers include Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban and more.

The duo are also nominees, with Kane and Katelyn earning a nom in the Single of the Year category for their track, "Thank God," as well as in the Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year categories. Kane is individually nominated for some of the night's top honors as well, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more.

