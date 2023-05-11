Dolly Parton Promises Fun, Wardrobe Changes and Her New 'Rockstar' Single Ahead of ACM Awards (Exclusive)
The queen of country has descended upon a very hot Frisco, Texas, and it's only about to get hotter after Dolly Parton told ET's Rachel Smith she's got some exciting things up her sleeve for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Parton, who looked like quintessential country royalty in a shimmery jumpsuit Thursday while walking the red carpet, looked cool, calm and collected as she gets ready to host -- alongside Garth Brooks -- her second consecutive ACM Awards.
"I feel good," she tells ET. "I've got a lot of clothes to change into. Got a lot of fun things that we're doing tonight with Garth. So, I think it's going to be a fun show."
While it may have looked like she's got ice in her veins, Parton proved she is, in fact, human when she admitted why she's nervous, albeit just a bit, ahead of country music's biggest night. Parton's single, "World on Fire," off her new Rockstar album will make its world premiere at the awards show, and she tells ET about its significance.
"Well, I'm excited. A little bit nervous but in a good way," she says. "It's like I'm introducing my whole rock album tonight and this is the first single from that, but it's a good message. I think everybody in the world needs to kind of hear this. So, I'm excited about it."
Rockstar features nine original tracks and 21 classic covers, with legendary appearances by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Paul McCartney, among others.
Ahead of his co-hosting duties with Parton, Brooks explained to ET's Rachel Smith why performing in front of millions and co-hosting are so different.
"That's singing. I got a guitar to hide behind," Brooks says, telling Smith that "this is speaking, OK, your role. I can't do your role."
But luckily for Brooks, he's got Parton by his side.
"I'm nervous to stand next to her," Brooks says, revealing how great it has been to work with another legend in the industry. "She's so approachable but yet she seems untouchable, right? Because, I mean, she's just a goddess, c'mon."
The 58th annual ACM Awards are set to stream live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas.
