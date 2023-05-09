Dolly Parton is unleashing her inner rock star.

The country music icon has unveiled the full track list while revealing her collaborators for her highly anticipated rock album, Rockstar. The full-length boasts a whopping 30 tracks and includes a laundry list of legendary artists. Among them: Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, as well as Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Pink, Brandy Carlile, Lizzo, Steven Tyler, Joan Jett, Chris Stapleton, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, among numerous others. See the complete list below.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!" Parton said in a statement on Tuesday. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!"

Rockstar features nine original tracks and 21 classic covers.

Its lead original track, "World on Fire," will be released on May 11, coinciding with the world premiere performance of the song at the ACM Awards. Parton is set to co-host the 58th annual awards ceremony with Garth Brooks in Frisco, Texas, the same day.

"This is a song I felt very inspired to write," she said of the single. "I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better."

The full album, which is available now for pre-order, is out across the globe on Nov. 17. It will be made available as a four LP set, a two CD set, a digital download and on all streaming services.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee also blessed fans on Tuesday with a look at the Rockstar cover image. Looking every bit the part of a rock vixen, Parton dons red lipstick and long blonde waves as she sits in the driver's seat of a car with a leopard print steering wheel cover. She completes the '80s-inspired image with a black and gold long-sleeved mini dress and black gloves.

She also unveiled a series of artistic images, drawing inspiration from rock legends through the years.

Parton decided to create this project after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, an honor she initially declined. Eventually, though, she opted to accept the distinction "gracefully," and, in response, put out an album befitting of it. No one was more excited by Parton's new music than her "rock and roller" husband, Carl Dean.

"He's one of the main reasons I did this album," Parton recently told ET. "...He's more excited about this than anything I've ever done."

"I was really pleased. Like everything I do, I ask God to bless it and to guide me in it and to let it be a blessing for everybody that's involved in it," she said. "I've made some really good friends. It's just really had a good, positive effect on everybody... It's gonna get a lot of publicity and everybody wanted to do their best for me. I wanted to do my best for them. So, because of that, we really came up with some great stuff."

See the full track list and collaborators below.

Rockstar Track Listing:

1. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. Pink & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

