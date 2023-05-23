Jelly Roll is giving fans a front-row seat to the story of his remarkable rise.

The 38-year-old artist details his struggles with addiction and mental health, and how he's overcome those challenges on his way to the top of Nashville's music scene, in the new ABC News documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me.

"I came out of jail with a plan," he says in the newly released trailer for the film. "I was gonna put every piece of energy I had into music. It's almost like something just clicked right then. I came home and jumped out of the window with no parachute."

Jelly Roll: Save Me begins streaming on Tuesday, May 30, on Hulu.

The doc takes viewers along for the ride as Jelly Roll -- born Jason Bradley DeFord -- prepares for the biggest tour date of his career, playing at Nashville's famed Bridgestone Arena in his hometown. In the trailer, viewers hear from both fans and those closest to the rising star, marveling at his ability to identify with and offer hope to listeners. In several shots, Jelly Roll is seen embracing tearful fans and connecting with their personal stories.

"I've been a drug addict, I've been a stealer," he admits in the film. "I'm really a street kid that didn't have any self-worth. I don't know if I thought I deserved a better life, but I was willing to do whatever it took to have one."

Jelly Roll says that his biggest issue to overcome has been his mental health, and that it's something he still needs help with to this day.

Later, he declares, "If I wasn't a musician, I'd be dead."

Earlier this month, Jelly Roll delivered an unforgettable performance at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The genre-defying artist hit the stage for a beautiful and emotionally charged rendition of his song, "Save Me," which made great use of his raw and powerful vocals.

As he sang, Lainey Wilson -- fresh off her big win for Female Artist of the Year -- came out and joined him for a stunning duet of the heartbreaking tune.

Jelly Roll spoke with ET on the red carpet ahead of the show and opened up about his plans for his big performance.

"I feel like I'm gonna take the world to a real intimate meeting," he shared, without revealing his surprise at the time. "I feel like sometimes you take the show to the people and sometimes you bring the people to the show, and tonight I wanna feel like we're all sitting around a campfire and having a conversation."

The "Need a Favor" singer will release his new album, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2.

