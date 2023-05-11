Jelly Roll hit the stage at the 58th annual ACM Awards on Thursday, and got some surprise help from country songstress Lainey Wilson!

The genre-defying artist hit the stage for a beautiful and emotionally charged performance of his song "Save Me," which made great use of his raw and powerful vocals.

As he sang, Wilson -- fresh off her big win for Female Artist of the Year -- came out, rocking a whole new blue-and-while ensemble and she joined him for a stunning duet of the heartbreaking tune.

Their performance was one of the musical highlights of the light, and was a perfect transition into Wilson's solo ACM Awards set, where she ramped up the energy with a performance of her single, "Grease."

Jelly Roll spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet ahead of the show and opened up about his plans for his big performance.

"I feel like I'm gonna take the world to a real intimate meeting," he shared, without revealing his surprise at the time. "I feel like sometimes you take the show to the people and sometimes you bring the people to the show, and tonight I wanna feel like we're all sitting around a campfire and having a conversation."

While he was excited for the chance to perform, Jelly Roll also admitted that he was nervous about performing right in front of some of his peers -- specifically, celebrated musician Chris Stapleton.

"It's gonna be hard! Stapleton's sitting right in front of me. No matter how good I sing, I'm gonna think I suck," he said with a laugh. "I can't look at Stapleton while I'm singing, absolutely not. I'm petrified."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Prime Video. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee. Check out the full list of the night's big winners here!

