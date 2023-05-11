Dolly Parton is bringing the heat! The country icon teamed up with Garth Brooks to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, and they kicked things off with a fun opening number that took a decidedly risqué turn.

Brooks hit the stage with a big smile and welcomed the audience with a love-fest between him and his co-host, Dolly Parton, whom he called the G.O.A.T. and introduced with her well-deserved title of the "King of Country Music."

"Did I hear you say you were looking for a G.O.A.T.?" Parton said, coming out onto the stage pulling a cart with a real goat in it. "I've got your G.O.A.T. right here!"

Sharing her own kind words for the bashful Brooks, Parton recalled seeing him hit the country music scene years ago and explained, "He changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, he became one of the biggest stars of all time."

"I think I speak for everybody, not just in Texas but around the world when I say we will always love you," Brooks shared.

The fun opening got a bit more steamy when Parton joked that she'd heard in interviews that she was Brooks' "hall pass" -- and was a hall pass for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, as well.

"I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton exclaimed. "I think it stands for 'Garth Organized A Threesome!'"

A blushing Brooks replied, "And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!"

Ahead of the big show, Brooks spoke with ET about how much he was looking forward to taking the stage with Parton -- and how nervous he was.

"I never hosted in my life -- I'm just trying to survive, OK," Brooks shared, explaining that, even though he's performed live in front of millions of fans, this is very different. "That's singing. I got a guitar to hide behind. This is speaking."

Parton -- who is returning for the second time as the show's host -- is set to premiere her lead single from her upcoming rock & roll album later in the evening. Meanwhile, Brooks' debut as an awards show host comes ahead of his Las Vegas residency.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton said in a statement released when it was announced she was returning. "While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Prime Video. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee. Check out the full list of the night's big winners here!

