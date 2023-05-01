Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis returned to Indio, California, over the weekend to attend the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. The bona fide country music fans were spotted in the desert for another year of music, sunshine and good times.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Ashton and Mila stood towards the front at Stagecoach on Saturday when Nelly performed. They were super cute together and looked so in love. Ashton wore a white T-shirt and jeans, a green bandana around his neck, and a backward-facing hat. Mila had her hair in a low braid and wore a baseball cap, gray T-shirt, a plaid button-down around her waist, and shorts."

The couple especially loved when Nelly sang DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win," Lil Jon's "Get Low" and of course, Nelly's song, "Hot in Herre," the eyewitness recounts, adding that both of them got very excited for that and were smiling and dancing adorably together, and singing along throughout his performance.

Nelly's Stagecoach set, however, was cut short right as the clock struck midnight. The 48-year-old rapper was halfway into his hit single, "Dilemma," when the music shut off and he left the stage without warning.

Despite the abrupt ending, country music fans enjoyed a star-studded weekend in the desert. Day one of the music festival ended with a headlining performance by Luke Bryan, while Kane Brown shut down day two. On Sunday, the festival wrapped up with a headlining performance by Chris Stapleton.

Ashton and Mila are no strangers to Stagecoach. Last year, Kutcher joined country music stars Thomas Rhett and HARDY onstage to perform Garth Brooks' 1990 hit, "Friends in Low Places."

Thomas Rhett had previously enlisted Ashton to jump onstage during an August 2016 concert in Iowa City.

The That '70s Show stars have made appearances at the Stagecoach festival dating back to 2014. One year, Mila attended while pregnant with her and Ashton's now-8-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

