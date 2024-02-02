Alyssa Milano is firing back at online trolls bombarding her son's comments section on Instagram after she caught flak when she asked for help to help raise money for her son's Little League trip to Cooperstown, New York.

The Who's the Boss? star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared screenshots of the comments randos left on her 12-year-old son Milo's Instagram posts. The bombardment stems from Milano going on X last month and asking followers for donations to help her son's travel baseball team raise $10,000. Milano organized the GoFundMe, and while the campaign has since exceeded its goal, the actress has also had to deal with a ton of criticism.

The backlash was so intense, the Charmed star was compelled to tweet the next day to reveal she's been "getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son's baseball team."

"I've paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can't afford monthly dues," she continued. "The kids also do fundraising themselves--car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."

But on Thursday, Milano shared a screenshot of the comments online trolls have left on her son's IG. One troll wrote, "She's all over the news today because of this. She clearly has the funds to have donated 19k to your baseball team herself. Asking the middle income public to help out is ridiculous!"

The comment prompted Milo to respond, "please get off my page. I'm only 12."

In her caption to the post exposing the disturbing comments, Milano explained that her GoFundMe campaign is no different from what any other parent does to help their kids and their kids' teams reach a fundraising goal.

"Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different. As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so," her caption read. "Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it."

While the backlash has been intense, Milano has also received support throughout this ordeal. One follower whose comment has more than 1,000 likes wrote, "Regardless of her net worth she is teaching her kids life skills including hard work and responsibility. Also if she did pay for everything then people would be crying that she’s spoiling her son and not teaching him to be independent."

Another person commented, "please don’t even explain to anyone what you as a mom choose to do!! Good for you promoting the fundraiser!! You’re damned if you do damned if you don’t. ❤️."

