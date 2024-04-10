In the midst of marital woes, Kyle Richards is getting a lot of love, support and guidance from her children.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in attendance at the 25th edition of the "An Unforgettable Evening" gala -- a fundraiser gala held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, which benefited the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

While walking the star-studded carpet, Richards spoke with ET's Denny Directo, and shared her gratitude for the mature way her kids have handled her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

"They just have been the most unbelievable source of support for me," Richards said of her four daughters. "It's funny because I am the mom but they are giving me advice and they're just so smart and so together."

Richards and Umansky's separation -- which comes after more than 29 years of marriage -- was confirmed in September. The couple initially denied reports of their breakup but later went public with their split, expressing that they were currently separated and not discussing divorce.

Kyle Richards walks the pink carpet at An Unforgettable Evening charity gala, Benefiting The Women's Cancer Research Fund at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on April 10, 2024. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The couple share three kids -- Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, while Richards is also mom to 35-year-old daughter Farrah, from her previous marriage.

"Obviously, as a mom, I worry about them first. But they really have been taking care of me too," Richards said. "These have been some of my most proud moments as a mom, honestly. How they've handled all this."

The separation appears to be at the forefront of Umansky's Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills, as underscored in the season 2 trailer. The season premiered right at the end of season 13 of RHOBH, which also detailed their split.

While Richards told ET she is "sort of decompressing" after season 13 ended, the show is gearing up for season 14 -- although one of the Housewives won't be returning.

In March, Annemarie Wiley took to social media to announce she would not be coming back to the show, as she had not been asked.

"I'm disappointed is an understatement," Wiley said of not returning to the reality show after season 13. "I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming two weeks later, mid-season."

Despite her excitement about the opportunity, Wiley regrets not being able to showcase her true self and life story on the show.

"What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband [Marcellus Wiley] who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily basis," she declared. "It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that 'true Black love' exists, even in Beverly Hills."

Richards addressed the news that Wiley would not be returning, telling ET, "I always feel bad when a Housewife comes into the show and doesn't have the best experience, and unfortunately, you know, this happens sometimes."

"But she's a great girl and she's got a great family," Richards added. "And I wish her the best."

