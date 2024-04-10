Demi Moore is eternally grateful that one of her family members helped prepare and show her how to face health struggles head-on.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from the 25th edition of the "An Unforgettable Evening" gala -- where she and Wallis Annenberg were honored for their work in raising breast cancer awareness -- the 61-year-old Feud: Capote vs. the Swans star credited her aunt for influencing her attitude at mental toughness.

"I am here tonight with my aunt who is a breast cancer survivor and she has been cancer-free for 18 years," the mom of three said.

She added, "I look at the incredible courage that she held and faced and also the attitude that she had as she faced this, and it was a fearless attitude with faith."

The Ghost star explained that her aunt's spirit in fighting cancer and in remission has been infectious and that she has been "a light" for her throughout her life and career. That "light" has been especially important to her after losing her own mother, Virginia Guynes, to a brain tumor in 1998.

While not the same form of cancer that her mom died from, Moore said she has always felt compelled to promote and work with charities focusing on breast cancer and discovering a cure. The event -- held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel -- benefitted the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Inside the gala, the actress was given the Courage Award for her "unwavering support and dedication to raising awareness for breast cancer." She said the recognition, while not necessary, is an honor nonetheless.

"I feel very moved and quite touched," Moore told ET. "And also, I feel really grateful for the opportunity to be of service and helping to continue expand the message and awareness and the importance of research because research means solution."

The award comes as her own family is currently struggling with another major health struggle as Moore's ex-husband, Bruce Willis, is currently battling frontotemporal dementia. He was diagnosed in February 2020 and has struggled as a byproduct with aphasia, an inability to speak or to understand speech.

The pair were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout LaRue, 32, and Tallulah, 30.

In a January interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, Moore offered advice for anyone who is experiencing hardships or witnessing loved ones go through health issues.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," she said at the time.

"When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present," she continued, "and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

At the gala, ET also asked the actress about her upcoming series, Landman, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The Texas-set drama -- based on the Boomtown podcast by Christian Wallace -- also stars Billy Bob Thornton as an oil company crisis executive and Jon Hamm in an undisclosed role. Moore said she was immediately attracted to the series and that she thinks it's a detailed look at an all-too-important topic.

"I really loved what Taylor's been doing and, of course, Billy Bob, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter," she said of what caught her eye about Landman.

Moore added, "It's a really amazing cast and I think a really interesting subculture that we don't know that much about and yet all of our lives are affected by oil."

ET also recently spoke with Thornton, 68, at the CMT Music Awards in Texas over the weekend, and he similarly said he could not wait for everyone to see the show and praised the amazing chemistry between the cast members.

"They're awesome," Thornton said of the ensemble. "It's become quite the little family, I will say. Everybody's great."

