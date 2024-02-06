Demi Moore has a special piece of the film that made her a breakout star!

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Moore was joined by her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans co-stars -- Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart, Chloe Sevigny, Diane Lane and Naomi Watts.

The veteran actresses each discussed pivotal moments in their respective careers. When it was time for Moore to share a "dirty detail" or something the world doesn't know about her time shooting 1990's Ghost, her immediate thought was her co-star, Patrick Swayze.

"Well, the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time," Moore, 61, explained. "Going, oh you know, trying to figure out his thing and then he took his shirt off and I was like, 'Oh got it. Get on behind me.'"

Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the film, Swayze played a murdered banker whose spirit comes back to protect his girlfriend (Moore) after his death. One of the movie's most memorable moments is the pottery scene, where Moore and Swayze's characters have an intimate moment at a pottery wheel.

According to Moore, she still has some of their handiwork.

"The claymation," she added. "I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things."

Swayze died in 2009 following a battle with cancer. He was 57.

During the conversation, Moore also shared her experience working on 1992's A Few Good Men, and Tom Cruise's reaction to her auditioning for the role while she was pregnant.

"There’s a couple of funny things," she said about her time on set. "One, I had to audition for A Few Good Men. The only thing is I was seven and a half months pregnant so I had to go waddling in. Tom Cruise was mortified."

She added, "The fly-on-the-wall moment, in the big courtroom scenes when Jack Nicholson is up on the stand, they were shooting the other direction all day. And here I'm watching this iconic actor, this actor that I’ve grown up with such respect for, do off-camera at full steam all day long. It was something that just moved me and stayed with me on the importance of how we show up for each other."

