Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis enjoyed another blended family gathering and even shared a rare pic together over the weekend. The 61-year-old Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star posted a smiling photo of herself and Willis, 68, spending Saturday with their youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, in honor of her 30th birthday.

"Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday ♥️" Moore captioned the photos.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in March 2020, and has mostly stayed out of the public eye since. As a byproduct of the disease, he struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or understand speech. Last week on Good Morning America Demi shared that "given the givens," Bruce has been "doing very well."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

"What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't," Demi told host George Stephanopoulos, "because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000. In addition to Tallulah, they also share daughters Rumer Willis, 35, and Scout Willis, 32. Bruce is also dad to daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with wife Emma Heming Willis. The exes are known for having successfully blended their families and often spend holidays together.

Emma has stepped in as Bruce's primary caregiver amid his health battle, while also caring for their two young daughters.

"It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family and that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is," Emma said in September 2023.

More recently, she shared that relying on her inner circle has been vital to her mental health.

"I'm lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don't offer a way to fix-it but can just listen. That helps tremendously," she revealed via an Instagram post in December. "That inner circle is also here on this channel. This past year it was imperative for me to finally be able to build community and connection. And you have shown up. People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us."

RELATED CONTENT: