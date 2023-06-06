Tallulah Willis is continuing to get candid about her famous family.

During the premiere episode of her new Fox reality series, Stars on Mars, Willis opened up about her mom Demi Moore’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher, after co-star Ronda Rousey asked her what it was like growing up with "extremely famous parents."

Tallulah was eight when Moore, then 40, married Kutcher, then 25, in 2005. The two split after six years of marriage in 2011.

The 29-year-old daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis said she "didn’t fully understand" just how famous her family was until her mom's relationship with the That '70s Show star. "It was, like. 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton," Tallulah recalled.

She continued, "It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself. That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking."

"Everyone left the house and it was just me living there," Tallulah said, before adding of her mom. "I know that she does [love me], one hundred percent, but in that moment you're hurt, and you can't fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you."

While she's admittedly still unpacking that situation, Tallulah said that she's come to the "other side" of the trauma she experienced at that moment and now has nothing but love for herself and her family.

Since Kutcher and Moore's divorce in 2011, Kutcher has made an effort to stay in touch with Tallulah and her sisters, Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31.

"I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls," Kutcher said in a Feb. 2020 episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. "I love them, and I'm never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them."

Kutcher has since moved on with Mila Kunis. The pair share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

Tallulah, meanwhile, touched on the current status of her relationship with her family, namely her dad and how she's handling his dementia diagnosis, in a recent essay for Vogue.

