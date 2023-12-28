Emma Heming is celebrating and crying.

A day after commemorating her 16th wedding anniversary with Bruce Willis, and celebrating the Christmas holiday this week, the former model had to shed some tears.

On Thursday, Heming posted a video on Instagram, where she revealed she had a "good cry" while on the phone with one of her girlfriends. In the clip, Heming -- who is the primary caretaker for Willis since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis -- got candid about the emotions she's been having at this time of the year.

%Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Holidays are hard, anniversaries are hard," Heming said. "But for me, this year it has really been about community. Building a community and connection and I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that."

Next to the video, Heming elaborated on the importance of having an "inner circle," which she said she found on Instagram.

"Bruce calls it the 'inner circle.' It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on. I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix-it but can just listen. That helps tremendously," she wrote. "That inner circle is also here on this channel. This past year it was imperative for me to finally be able to build community and connection. And you have shown up. People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us."

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

She continued, "I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved. That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness. I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you 💞."

On Wednesday, Heming took to Instagram to celebrate her and the Die Hard actor's 16th wedding anniversary with a sweet post.

"16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows 🤍," Heming wrote next to a photo of her kissing her husband on the cheek.

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Heming shared a few similar photos including one photo of her husband snuggling up to her, which she captioned, "Smitten."

Heming and Willis met in 2007, and tied the knot in 2009. The pair shares two young daughters -- Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. Bruce is also the father of three daughters -- Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 -- from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

Heming's heartfelt anniversary posts come amid Willis' ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, and as a byproduct, aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

In September, Heming revealed that Willis' FTD diagnosis has been challenging but they are getting through it.

"It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is," Heming said.

