Emma Heming Willis is looking back with love on her 16 years of romance with Bruce Willis.

Wednesday marked the couple's anniversary, and Emma commemorated the occasion with some snapshots, alongside which she expressed her love and adoration for the action movie icon.

"16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows," Emma wrote on Instagram, alongside a pair of pics showing her and Bruce standing side-by-side in a garden park.

She shared a few similar photos to her Instagram stories, and added some sweet captions, including one photo of her husband snuggling up to her, which she captioned, "Smitten."

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

As well as a snapshot of her and Bruce sweetly kissing in what appears to be their front yard.

Emma wrote over the pic, "Sweet 16."

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Emma and Bruce met in 2007, and tied the knot in 2009. The pair share two young daughters -- Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. Bruce is also the father of three daughters -- Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 -- from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

Emma's heartfelt anniversary posts come amid Bruce's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, and as a byproduct, aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

The past few years have been hard for the entire family, and Emma took to her Instagram stories to share a message with fans in which she admitted how difficult this time of year has been for her personally.

Answering a question about how she "really feels," Emma explained, "I just got off the phone with a really dear girlfriend of mine who I was able to have a good cry with."

"It is really important to be able to have someone that you can trust with your feelings -- instead of just bottling them up, and putting your best foot forward and just kind of soldiering through stuff, which I have a tendency to do," she continued. "But you know holidays are hard. Anniversaries are hard. But for me this year, it has really been about building a community and a connection."

