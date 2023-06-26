Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming and Youngest Daughters Visit His Wax Figure and Walk of Fame Star
Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, took their two daughters to visit his wax figure and Hollywood star.
On Sunday, the mother of two posted photos and videos to Instagram of Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, excitedly seeing the actor's wax figure with one of them saying, "Guys, it’s dad!"
In the photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Bruce’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame could be seen, with their feet surrounding it. He received the honor back in October 2006.
Emma then shared a throwback photo of her and her daughters visiting the Die Hard actor's wax figure five years ago.
The precious moment comes amid Bruce's heartbreaking battle with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that impacts both cognition and behavior. Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with the disorder last year, and as a byproduct, aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.
Emma, 45, has been working to bring awareness to frontotemporal dementia and has been candid about the ups and downs of being a full-time caretaker for her husband. In May, Emma announced she was launching a brain health brand.
For Father’s Day, Rumer Willis, 34, shared touching photos of her dad holding his first grandchild -- her newborn daughter, Louetta.
"Fathers to the old and new," Rumer captioned an Instagram carousel. "Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."
The Die Hard actor is beaming in one shot, posing with his arm around Rumer as she holds baby Louetta while leaning into him. In another snap, Bruce sweetly holds the child to his chest.
In addition to Rumer, Bruce shares two other daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.
