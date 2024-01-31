Demi Moore Shares Rare Update on Bruce Willis Amid His Dementia

Demi Moore has a positive update for those thinking of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, amid his health struggles. The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star, who has remained close friends with her ex despite their divorce in 2000, appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she shared that "given the givens," Willis has been "doing very well."

In March 2020, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, and as a byproduct, he struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or understand speech.

Moore, along with their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, have been spending a lot of family time with Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, as well as their two children -- Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 -- amid the actor's declining health.

"What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't," Moore told host George Stephanopoulos, "because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Moore previously shared a similar bit of advice for other families who are living with a family member dealing with dementia while appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy alongside her fellow Capote Vs. The Swans castmates.

"What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?" Cohen asked the Ghost actress.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," Moore shared.

"When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present," she added, "and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

Heming has also opened up about her experience as the primary caretaker for Willis since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, while also caring for their two young daughters. The couple commemorated their 16th wedding anniversary last month, and although Heming previously revealed that Willis' FTD diagnosis has been challenging, she said they are getting through it.

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

"It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family and that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is," Heming said in September 2023.

More recently, she shared that relying on her inner circle has been vital to her mental health.

"I'm lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don't offer a way to fix-it but can just listen. That helps tremendously," she revealed via an Instagram post in December. "That inner circle is also here on this channel. This past year it was imperative for me to finally be able to build community and connection. And you have shown up. People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us."

She continued, "I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved. That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness. I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you 💞."

RELATED CONTENT: