Demi Moore is sharing some particularly powerful advice for other families who are living with a family member dealing with dementia.

Moore recently sat down with Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy -- alongside her fellow Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans castmates -- and Cohen addressed her blended family and close friendship with ex-husband Bruce Willis amid his health struggles.

"What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?" Cohen asked with compassion.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," Moore shared.

In March 2020, Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, and as a byproduct he struggled with aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

"When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present," Moore continued, "and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

"I'm gonna use that when I go home and see my mom next," Moore's Feud co-star Chloë Sevigny chimed in, joking, "Not that she has dementia, but she is really annoying."

Moore, along with their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, have been spending a lot of family time with Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, as well as their two children -- Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 -- amid the actor's declining health.

Shortly after news of Willis' diagnosis first broke, Moore took to Instagram to celebrate the Die Hard star's birthday and their families' friendship.

"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍," Moore captioned the fun photo.

The pair first tied the knot in 1987, but separated in 1998, before finalizing their divorce in 2000. Willis later married Heming on March 21, 2009.

