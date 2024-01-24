Once again, Demi Moore made sure all eyes were on her when she hit the red carpet on Monday night wearing a strapless black-and-white Balmain gown with a swan down the front of it.

The 61-year-old actress sported the breathtaking look to the premiere of her FX show, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The event had a black-and-white theme, with Moore and her co-stars fully committing to the colors.

"When the swan goes to the Black and White Ball 🦢🖤," Moore captioned an Instagram video of her show-stopping style. "It was only fitting I wore this stunning @balmain dress 🦢."

Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, based on a true story, centers around Truman Capote, played by Tom Hollander, and the tension that arises between the famous author and a group of New York City socialites after he writes a thinly disguised retelling of their sordid dramas in his posthumous 1986 novel, Answered Prayers.

Moore portrays Ann Woodward, a prominent figure in New York high society thanks to her marriage to banking heir William Woodward Jr. She was later suspected of murder after she mistakenly shot and killed her husband in 1955.

At the premiere, Moore's co-stars looked beyond elegant with their color-coordinating looks.

Naomi Watts, who portrays former Vogue editor Barbara "Babe" Paley in the anthology series, also went with a swan style in the shape of a purse. The sparkling accessory went perfectly with the actress' Tiffany & Co. jewels, velvet gloves and black Givenchy gown. Watts was escorted to the premiere by her husband, actor Billy Crudup.

The premiere also served as a Brat Pack reunion for Moore and Molly Ringwald! The actress portrays Joanne Carson, the second wife of Johnny Carson, on Feud, and was oozing Old Hollywood glamour in her Rodarte gown and Verdura jewelry.

And Calista Flockhart is slowly making her return to the spotlight thanks in part to her role as socialite and public-relations executive Lee Radziwill. At the premiere, she wore a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown.

Chloë Sevigny, who portrays stage actress, author and columnist CZ Guest on Feud, looked like she walked right off the runway and onto the premiere red carpet in her white gown and chic black gloves.

As for Diane Lane, who takes on the role of socialite Slim Keith, she was absolutely stunning in a custom Cristina Ottaviano gown.

And then there was Capote himself -- or the man who portrays him. Hollander looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo at the premiere.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres Jan. 31 on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. For more of the real-life story behind this miniseries, click HERE.

