As Bruce Willis celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday, emotional tributes poured in from his loved ones.

Demi Moore, Bruce's ex-wife, took to Instagram to convey her heartfelt wishes. Posting a carousel of three touching photos, Demi captioned the post with words of love and gratitude for the actor, writing, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you ♥️."

The images captured intimate moments, including one where Moore tenderly clasps Bruce's hand as they share a chair. Another photo showcases Bruce's radiant smile while interacting with his granddaughter, Louetta. A nostalgic throwback photo also featured Bruce with his and Demi's three daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis, evoking cherished memories of family togetherness.

Earlier in the day, Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. Accompanied by a photo of Bruce cradling a baby, Emma expressed her profound admiration for her husband, describing him as a true gentleman with an unwavering capacity for love and kindness. The post underscored the depth of the bond between Bruce and Emma, who share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce's eldest daughter, Rumer, also penned a deeply personal message to her father, celebrating his unique qualities as a father figure. Describing the Diehard star as the epitome of humor, tenderness, and charm, Rumer expressed gratitude for their shared experiences and their profound love.

"I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you. I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Scout honored her father with an Instagram post of her own. Describing him as a "tender, moody, beautiful" man, Scout highlighted the depth of their friendship and the freedom with which Bruce has always expressed his love. She reminisced about cherished memories shared with her dad, expressing gratitude for his presence and affection.

And Tallulah joined her sisters in the heartfelt tributes by sharing their posts on her Instagram Story along with a personal video of Bruce shaving her head. Her message underscored the close-knit relationship shared among the siblings and their enduring love for their father.

In February 2023, Bruce was diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) -- a condition connected to dementia that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and impacts one's personality, behavior and language, according to Mayo Clinic.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. - %Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In the year since Bruce's diagnosis, Emma -- as well as Bruce's older children -- have spent much of their time using their platforms to bring awareness to the condition and to debunk common misconceptions about FTD.

"I need society -- and whoever's writing these stupid headlines -- to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that -- that's it. 'It's over. Let's pack it up. We're -- Nothing else to see here. We're done.' No," Emma shared in a recent video.

Bruce Willis looked thrilled to be surrounded by his five children, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis current wife Emma ​Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore. - Instagram

"There is grief and sadness. There's all of that. But you start a new chapter," she added.

Emma has previously spoken out about some of the more strenuous parts of her husband's health issues, including the guilt she experiences when seeking out alone time as a mother and her husband's full-time caretaker, as well as the idea that it's unclear if Bruce is fully aware of his condition.

RELATED CONTENT: