Billy Bob Thornton is offering an update on Landman.

The 68-year-old star tells ET's Cassie DiLaura that things are "going great" amid production on Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's upcoming drama, which is based on the Boomtown podcast by Christian Wallace and set debut on Paramount+.

Thornton stars as oil company crisis executive Tommy Norris on the show, appearing opposite a star-studded cast that includes Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

"They're awesome," Thornton said of the ensemble. "It's become quite the little family, I will say. Everybody's great."

According to a press release, the series is currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas. The modern-day story is "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Landman is the latest in an eye-popping roster of Sheridan's slate with Paramount+, which also includes 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, May of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Billy Bob Thornton and Jelly Roll appear onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. - Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

Thornton was on hand to celebrate the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, where he presented Jelly Roll with the Video of the Year award for "Need a Favor."

For the second year in a row, the 39-year-old singer pulled off a clean sweep at the awards show -- held at the Moody Center -- taking home the awards for Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and the night's biggest prize, Video of the Year.

Jelly Roll spoke with ET backstage after the show, where he marveled at his three trophies and the significance of winning the night's top honor -- which was handed to him by the final presenter of the evening, Thornton.

"I don't know what to say. I'm out of words. By the last time I got up there, I was like, 'Man, this is crazy,'" the Whitsitt Chapel artist shared. "It's just unreal, man."

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show aired on CBS and is available to stream on demand via Paramount+.

