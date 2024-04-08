Maren Morris was a no show on Sunday night at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, but the 33-year-old country singer wasn't throwing shade.

Morris took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to explain her reason for skipping the annual awards show. The "Good Friends" singer shared that she is kicking off "book tour week" to promote her new children's book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure.

The book is being released on Tuesday, April 9.

Morris co-wrote the picture book with former schoolteacher Karina Argow, and the pair are hitting the road to promote the sweet story.

Maren Morris talks on Instagram Story - Maren Morris/Instagram

"Book tour week officially commences. Karina and I are flying to New York tonight, so we'll see you Wednesday at the Barnes and Noble," Morris said, sharing she's also traveling to Los Angeles and ending the tour at Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We're excited to end our book tour week at a local bookstore that we love so much and a hometown book signing. We can't wait to see you!" Morris said.

Though she's on the road for the book tour, Morris was nominated for the CMT Performance of the Year at Sunday night's CMT Music Awards.

Morris shared the nomination with Hozier for their performance of "Take Me to Church" from CMT Crossroads. Ultimately the duo lost out to Jelly Roll, who had a banner night at the annual awards show.

The decision to skip the show comes months after Morris announced her intention to distance herself from country music.

The singer-songwriter previously explained that she had asked for her music to not be considered for potential nominations on the country music awards circuit. Morris has also officially transitioned to Columbia Records from the label's Nashville division.

Maren Morris and her ex-husband Ryan Hurd - John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

In Morris' personal life, she also recently went through a divorce with Ryan Hurd, her ex-husband and the father of her 4-year-old son, Hayes. The exes finalized their divorce in January.

In December, Morris told ET, "Elementally, every sort of genre has been within me, but country music, it's there forever. It's what I grew up on so you can't really scrub it out. But a lot of personal stuff right now I'm wading through, processing, writing through, so yeah, I'm giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a huge personal thing through an album being delivered, so, yeah, it's gonna take a little bit longer than I had hoped."

She added that she was looking forward to "not answering to anyone" in 2024.

For more from the CMT Music Awards, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: