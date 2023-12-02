Maren Morris is looking out for numero uno. That's the new mindset heading into 2024.

Speaking to ET's Denny Director on Saturday at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at NYA West in Hollywood, California, the 33-year-old country star opened up about the new chapter in her life -- after filing for divorce from songwriter Ryan Hurd last month -- and her intentions heading into the new year.

"Just, not answering to anyone and not having to protect anyone's feelings but my own and put myself first," Morris tells ET. "And I think that's going to be a really empowering 2024."

It helps that she's not going through this painful separation alone.

"A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now," she says. "And, like, all their therapists or psychics have said, '2024, you need to be single.'"

According to court documents obtained by ET, the "My Church" singer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. Morris and Hurd split after five years of marriage. But for a brief moment on Halloween, the estranged couple put their separation aside and reunited to celebrate the spooky holiday with their 3-year-old son, Hayes.

But make no mistake. Morris is single. But is she ready to mingle?

"I mean, not mingle," she replied. "But yeah, we'll see."

The new chapter in her life has also, in a way, altered her creative process. Morris said she's giving herself time when it comes to any new music as she weathers this personal chapter in her life.

"There's a lot of personal stuff right now I'm wading through, processing, writing through," said Morris, whose last album, Humble Quest, dropped in March 2022. "So, yeah, I'm giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very, huge personal thing through an album being delivered. So, yeah, it's going to take a little bit longer than I had hoped, but I have to trust the process."

