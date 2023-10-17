The bones are officially broken in Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's relationship.

Earlier this month, Morris filed to divorce the fellow country music star after five years of marriage. Together, they share 3-year-old son, Hayes.

Music is what brought the pair together. In 2013, the two met after coming together to write a song, which would eventually become Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home."

Eventually, the pair went from friends to lovers.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

In 2023, Morris gushed about their relationship and its ability to overcome the challenges tossed their way.

"We are better at standing our ground on our personal life than we used to be, because I think we earned it now, but no, we have our struggles, but I think that we love each other. I will always support his dream, his songwriter dream and vice versa," she told ET. "And so I know we can kinda make it through anything, because this is a tough industry to stay married in and even find love in so, I feel like -- we hit the jackpot so everything else is, like, clear skies."

Though they are calling time on their romance, scroll below to look back on their love story.

2013: A Meeting in the Studio

In 2013, Morris and Hurd, two little-known artists, were brought together for a studio session. At the time, the pair was unfamiliar with each other. Together, the duo co-wrote Tim McGraw's "Last Tour Home."

"We had kinda a creative partnership, friendship, before we became anything romantic," Hurd told ET. "It's different now. We still write songs together a little bit now, but it's kinda secondary to everything else."

Michael Tran/Getty Images

December 2015: It's Official

Morris took to Instagram to share that she and Hurd had made their relationship official, two years after meeting each other.

In a conversation with ET in 2017, the "Girl" singer reflected on the start of their romance.

"Obviously writing together is very intimate because it's sort of acting where you need to get to a really deep place to get the most emotional song," she told ET.

"He's always just been so talented, but I think the biggest thing about him that I fell in love with was just his kind heart," she gushed. "He's one of the most thoughtful people in the world."

June 2016: Roll out the red carpet for their love

Hurd and Morris officially stepped out as couple during the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville. The pair put their love on display -- and their height difference -- as they walked the carpet together.

John Shearer/WireImage

July 2017: She said yes -- Engaged!

On July 3, 2017, Morris took to Instagram to share the happy news -- she and Hurd got engaged after two years of dating.

"Yes," Morris captioned the series of photos that showed her flashing her ring. On his Instagram, Hurd shared a picture of him and Morris on a boat with the caption, "7/3/17."

The following month, the pair spoke to ET, and Hurd revealed how the custom bling he used to pop the question came about.

"I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it's from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it's cast just custom for her," Hurd said of Morris' one-of-a-kind sparkler. "I couldn't just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her."

The "My Church" songstress chimed in with details about the emotional proposal.

"Oh, I sobbed. I mean, it was so emotional and so perfect," she marveled. "He's a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect."

November 2017: Love in a Bar

Art imitated romance in Hurd's single, "Love in a Bar." Months after their engagement, Morris starred as the leading lady in Hurd's video. Their romance is clearly on display in the sweet black-and-white video, as they cuddle on the couch and go for a romantic boat ride, where Hurd offers Morris his coat. Things get steamy as the video ends with the pair's fireside makeout session.

March 2018: Just Married

On March 24, 2018, Hurd and Morris tied the knot during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. Morris shared a sneak peek at their big day with a photo of their initials written in the back window of their car.

"59 Jaguar Ride Home," Morris captioned the photo on her Instagram Story at the time. Shortly after the wedding, Morris revealed that she wrote her vows in a bar before the wedding.

"I tried to do a mix of really sentimental and obviously a mix of promising him all these things that I will do for him throughout our life together, but I also wanted to add some levity," she said during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. "So I said like, 'I'll put up with you constantly watching sports and you put up with me relentlessly watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

October 2019: Exciting baby news

On Oct. 22, 2019, the pair announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. Morris shared a picture of her wrapped in a blanket, embracing her baby bump while Hurd sits next to her.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻," she wrote.

Hurd shared the news on his respective Instagram.

"MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life...," he wrote at the time.

March 2020: Introducing Hayes

On March 23, 2020, the "Chasing After You" singers shared the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Hayes.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨?," Morris wrote alongside a slideshow of images showing her and Hurd cradling their baby boy.

Hurd also shared pics on his own page with the caption, "Hayes Hurd 3•23•20 ??."

Following his son's birth, Hurd dished to ET on his and Morris' inspiration behind his name.

"We stayed up late one night a couple years ago and I think we had too many drinks," Hurd said. "Maren said, 'What would you name a boy if you had one?' and I was like, 'I always thought the name Hayes was cool' and she remembered it."

Hurd added that his son's middle name pays tribute to his brother who died.

"[It's] my little brother's name that passed away a few years ago," Hurd said. "So, that was a really cool way to honor him and my family."

Months after his birth, Morris announced her decision to keep their son's face off of social media.

February 2021: First duet

After years of writing alongside and with each other, Morris and Hurd released their first duet, "Chasing After You." Though the pair didn't write it together, the song was still special, as they felt it told their love story.

"I have always worked with Maren and written songs with Maren. That’s how we actually met, we had a creative partnership before it was ever anything more," Hurd told ET. "This is really fun for me. It feels like a full-circle musical moment. It hasn't quite hit me yet that we’re actually doing it."

In April the same year, Morris and Hurd took the stage at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards for their debut performance.

"I'm so excited, because typically I'm trying to find him in the crowd if I'm on stage performing. I like having somebody that I can make eye contact with, and now it's like super easy to find him 'cause he's on stage with me," Morris told ET ahead of taking the stage with her man at the time.

March 2022: A history-making couple

Morris and Hurd made history as the first husband and wife duo to be nominated for ACMs in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill held the honor years prior.

"I know, I mean, I would never compare us to them 'cause, it's Tim and Faith, but yeah, it's so cool," Morris said told ET of the recognition.

February 2023: GRAMMYs Date

During the ceremony, where Morris was nominated for three awards, Hurd was right by her side. The pair showed off their style on the red carpet during music's biggest night.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

September 2023: Fun day at the Open

Morris and Hurd stepped out for one of the summer's hottest tickets, the US Open in New York City. The country music superstars posed together, before taking their seats and enjoying the tennis match, marking their final red carpet appearance as a couple.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: It's Over

After being spotted out without her wedding ring earlier in the month, ET obtained documents confirming that Morris filed to divorce Hurd.

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer filed for divorce on Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. The date of their separation coincides with the date of filing, and the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

RELATED CONTENT: