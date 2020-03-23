Maren Morris Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are officially parents!

The 29-year-old singer gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, on Monday. Morris and Hurd both shared the news on Instagram early Monday afternoon, revealing their newborn son's name: Hayes Andrew Hurd.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕," Morris wrote alongside a slideshow of images showing herself and Hurd cradling their baby boy. Hurd also shared pics on his own page with the caption, "Hayes Hurd 3•23•20 🙏🏼."

Morris announced her pregnancy in October on Instagram, posting a picture with 33-year-old Hurd from her stunning maternity shoot. She also revealed the couple was having a baby boy. The two have been married since March 2018.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote, referring to her second album, Girl, which was released last March. "See you in 2020, little one."

Meanwhile, Hurd posted another photo from the shoot and joked, "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life..."

ET spoke to Hurd in March, and he talked about having a difficult time being away from his wife during the devastating Nashville tornadoes. Hurd was in New York City at the time to promote his EP, Platonic.

"Once I found out that Maren was OK and our house was OK, the focus turns to all our neighbors around us who lost either their house or sometimes more than that," he said. "It's just really hard to see those pictures."

"I felt like I was in the wrong city at the time," he added. "I felt like I should have been home. I don’t think anyone would have faulted me for going back."

ET also spoke to the couple at the 2019 CMA Awards in November, where they talked about becoming parents as well as "The Middle" singer performing while pregnant.

"Obviously we're excited, it's just hard to put into words," Morris said. "I was just saying earlier, when he looks back at this footage of me performing on this particular awards show, it's going to be this thing where -- he was in there!"

She also said they were waiting for their baby boy's arrival before deciding what to name him.

"We kind of want to meet him first before we assign any sort of lifelong name," Morris explained. "But, yeah, we'll find something that fits."

