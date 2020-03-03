Carrie Underwood, Jake Owen and More Stars React to Devastating Nashville Tornadoes
Celebrities are reaching out to Nashville, Tennessee, after tornadoes devastated the city and some of its suburbs early Tuesday morning. In a press conference, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed that nine people died across four counties as a result of the tornadoes. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.
Carrie Underwood was on Tuesday morning's Today show and spoke out about how her family is dealing with aftermath of the storms. The country singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, a former player for the Nashville Predators, live in Nashville with their sons, Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, 5.
"I think that's what everyone's doing right now is assessing [the damage]," she said. "And I'm texting people I know and I'm asking my husband, 'Everybody's good?' He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take them down to the safe room. I was like, 'I bet everybody was crying.'"
Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter to write that he's "thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado."
"My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville," he added.
Reese Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, took to Twitter to write that she's "praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath."
"I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones," she wrote. "Please stay safe."
Jake Owen also commented, writing on Twitter that he's "thankful for the well wishes" that people are sending to Nashville.
"There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes," he wrote. "We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home."
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who lives in Nashville with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, revealed that she used to live two blocks from one of the most devastated areas. "Beautiful neighborhood and amazing people," she wrote. "This is awful."
Bold Type star Katie Stevens, who tied the knot with Paul DiGiovanni just outside of Nashville last year, wrote that she's "devastated to see the tornado destruction in Nashville."
Married country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wrote that they're OK after the storms, though the tornado "must have missed our block by an inch."
"We are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," Morris wrote. "There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."
"Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more," Hurd added. "We are so thankful and devastated at the same time."
Keep reading for more reactions to the tornadoes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Country Singer Taylor Dye Marries Songwriter Josh Kerr in Nashville Ceremony
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's 'Open' to Dating After Moving to Nashville (Exclusive)
Inside Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman’s Nashville Wedding: Jonah Hill Bartends and More!
Related Gallery