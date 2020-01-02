Erin Foster's wedding to Simon Tikhman was an event for the ages!

As ET previously exclusively reported, David Foster's daughter tied the knot with the businessman in Nashville, Tennessee, on New Year's Eve following their August engagement.

According to various Instagram posts from the nuptials, Erin stunned in a silk dress with sheer sleeves and a long veil for the ceremony, while her groom sported a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a bow tie.

Instagram

Instagram

While the groom kept his same look for the reception, the bride changed into a strapless, belted gown to get the party started.

Some A-list guests contributed to the event, with Erin's stepmom, Katharine McPhee, performing a song, and her famous pal, Jonah Hill, taking a turn behind the bar.

Instagram

Instagram

Simon had something special planned for his bride as well, shocking Erin with a choreographed dance. After starting the performance solo, the groomsmen joined in before other guests, including Erin's sister, Sara, jumped on the dance floor to complete the flash mob.

Instagram

Instagram

As is tradition, the groom removed his bride's garter, but he added his own spin by fully sticking his head under Erin's dress to do the job.

Instagram

The newlyweds also excitedly fed each other cake, before the night concluded with a fireworks display.

Instagram

Instagram

Watch the video below for ET's latest interview with the blushing bride.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

David Foster's Daughters Sara and Erin Joke They'll Have This Role in Katharine McPhee Wedding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in Nashville (Exclusive)

Erin Foster Gives Play-by-Play of Her Epic Engagement to Simon Tikhman

Sara and Erin Foster Slam Yolanda Hadid: 'If You're Capable of Continuing to Be on a Reality Show, You're Not

Related Gallery