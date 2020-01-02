News

Inside Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman’s Nashville Wedding: Jonah Hill Bartends and More!

Erin Foster Simon Tikhman
Erin Foster's wedding to Simon Tikhman was an event for the ages!

As ET previously exclusively reported, David Foster's daughter tied the knot with the businessman in Nashville, Tennessee, on New Year's Eve following their August engagement.

According to various Instagram posts from the nuptials, Erin stunned in a silk dress with sheer sleeves and a long veil for the ceremony, while her groom sported a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a bow tie. 

Erin Foster
Erin Foster
While the groom kept his same look for the reception, the bride changed into a strapless, belted gown to get the party started.

Happiest New Year from the Tikhelmans!

Some A-list guests contributed to the event, with Erin's stepmom, Katharine McPhee, performing a song, and her famous pal, Jonah Hill, taking a turn behind the bar.

Erin Foster
Erin Foster
Simon had something special planned for his bride as well, shocking Erin with a choreographed dance. After starting the performance solo, the groomsmen joined in before other guests, including Erin's sister, Sara, jumped on the dance floor to complete the flash mob.

Erin Foster
Erin Foster
As is tradition, the groom removed his bride's garter, but he added his own spin by fully sticking his head under Erin's dress to do the job.

Erin Foster
The newlyweds also excitedly fed each other cake, before the night concluded with a fireworks display.

Erin Foster
Erin Foster
