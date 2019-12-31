Congratulations to Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman!

ET has exclusively learned that the 37-year-old television personality and daughter of musician David Foster married the businessman on New Year's Eve in a Nashville, Tennessee ceremony.

Erin and Simon got engaged in August after a year of dating. She shared the happy news with an Instagram post that showed her shocked expression, and received congratulations from her celeb pals including Kim Kardashian West and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"How on earth did I pull this off 💍," she joked.

Meanwhile, Erin's older sister, Sara, also took to her Instagram to share a photo of Erin showing off her stunning diamond ring.

"Ladies, I guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring.💍 @erinfoster," Sara cracked.

Erin celebrated her engagement party earlier this month in Aspen, Colorado.

Last Thursday, she shared a cute snap of her and Simon on their way to Nashville, rocking a cowboy hat.

"On our way to Nashville to get married!" she wrote. "Only one of us is embracing the theme so far."

Since then, Erin has been sharing Instagram Stories of her famous family celebrating before the wedding, including her stepmom, Katharine McPhee, belting out a tune at a karaoke bar. She later shared videos of Katharine singing while 70-year-old David played the guitar in their hotel lobby.

ET spoke with Erin last September, and she talked about her father's wedding to 35-year-old Katharine. Watch the video below for more:

