Maren Morris is paying tribute to late singer Kylie Rae Harris.

One day after the 30-year-old country songstress was killed in a devastating car accident in New Mexico on Wednesday, the "My Church" artist took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts and prayers.

"Damn. I just heard the news and I'm in shock," Morris wrote, below a candid snapshot of Harris. "@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival."

"Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now," Morris continued. "Rest In Peace."

The "Twenty Years From Now" singer was traveling to her performance at Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance festival when she was involved in a three-car collision on State Road 522, according to The Tennessean and the Associated Press.

Harris and a 16-year-old girl were killed, while a third driver escaped injury. According to theAP, the Sheriff's Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

Harris was also the mother of a young daughter, Corbie, for whom she wrote the emotional tune "Twenty Years From Now," which she penned in the wake of her father's death from cancer at the age of 54.

Speaking with Billboard in March, Harris said she wrote the song because she wanted her daughter to know her and understand her if something were to happen to her.

"It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point," Harris explained. "I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective… Parents are people. People make mistakes and being a parent is hard. I’m not always going to make the right choices, but I hope that when Corbie gets older she’ll see that they were all made with love and the best of intentions."

