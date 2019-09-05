Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dead at 30

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has died at age 30 after a car accident in New Mexico on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The "Twenty Years From Now" singer was traveling to her performance at Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance festival when she was involved in a three-car collision on State Road 522, according to The Tennessean and the Associated Press. Harris and a 16-year-old girl were killed, while a third driver escaped injury. According to the AP, the Sheriff's Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

Harris' last social media posts were about her road trip through New Mexico. Her final tweet reads, "Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM."

Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station



Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

Harris' final Instagram Stories were even eerier, as the singer teared up recalling childhood trips to Taos with family.

"I just got to Taos, New Mexico, and I'm playing this festival here called the Big Barn Dance -- I love this festival -- but, for those of you who don't know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad," she told fans in a video from the car. "My grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here, but basically, literally everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad."

"Driving these roads today... I've been driving for almost 12 hours, and you would think that's so exhausting and boring, but like, the last couple of hours driving through the mountains and remembering my place in the back seat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here, I was a f**king mess, and I started getting really sad. I started getting real sad."

The singer also shared a story about how seeing cows during her emotional road trip brought back memories of a past drive through the Southwest.

"There was this time -- it was something we always talked about with my dad and my sister -- I was in the back seat asleep, I was like 10 or 12, and we hit something really hard, and I, like, popped up my head and was like, 'What was that?' and my dad said, 'cow guard,' but really he had hit a cow. I know that's very depressing, but just the fact that when I was on my trek through the mountains and I just started crying and I was sad, and all of a sudden these cows just appeared out of nowhere. You know, we grieve in different ways, but just like, I don't know."

See tributes to Harris from the country music community below.

Our hearts are crushed..... https://t.co/69HLzMeyqO — Bart Crow (@BartCrow) September 5, 2019

The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night....rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris! — Pat Green (@PATGREENMUSIC) September 5, 2019

Our last (earthly) show just last week, and our first one together in 2011 when I labeled you my forever girl crush, KRH. The angels are getting the best harmonies in heaven right now, no doubt. Miss you already, you insanely beautiful/talented gem. *For all of you reaching 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BikGqkdXGK — Bri Bagwell (@BriBagwell) September 5, 2019

I am devastated by the loss of my friend Kylie Rae Harris. When she sang joy and soul ached out. She was full of life and love. Words are hard to come by, tears are not. Godspeed, Kylie Rae pic.twitter.com/bjrmrwLwBc — Radney Foster (@RadneyFoster) September 5, 2019

I can't find the words for you, @KylieRH. You were a light. A beauty. A wordsmith. A loving mother, and a friend to all of us. This is a huge loss for our community and to the world for the songs that you had yet to write. — Jamie Lin Wilson (@jamielinwilson) September 5, 2019

Rest In Peace Kylie Rae Harris. You were the life of the party, a downright sweetheart, and always so kind to me and everyone around. You will forever be missed. @KylieRH — Chris Colston (@Chris_Colston_) September 5, 2019

