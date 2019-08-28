'MythBusters' Star Jessi Combs Dead at 36 After 'Horrific Accident'

Jessi Combs is dead at age 36.

Terry Madden, a member of Combs' crew, confirmed that the MythBusters star died on Tuesday in an Instagram post a day later. Alongside a touching caption, Madden shared a montage video of his time with Combs, who was also a race car driver.

"So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her," he wrote. "She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know."

Madden went on to say that Combs died "in a horrific accident," adding that he "was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"

"I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going," he continued. "I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe none of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want 'take a deep breath, relax' and do good things with this."

Madden continued the post by discouraging Combs' fans from donating to anything until he and Combs' family decide what official foundation they will support.

"We are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly," he wrote. "In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some a**hole profiting off this."

"Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that," Madden concluded.

In a press release on Wednesday, Oregon's Harney County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call came through at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the release, the caller said that "a jet car attempting to break a land speed record on the Alvord Desert had crashed leading to one fatality."

The release also stated that, once they arrived, deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as Combs, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the case remains under investigation.

Combs hosted MythBusters from 2009 and 2010 and also hosted TLC's Overhaulin' from 2012 to 2014. Prior to that, she co-hosted Spike TV's XTreme 4X4 for five years. According to her website, Combs was also an author and public speaker.

