Kevin O'Leary is mourning the loss of two people after a boat accident over the weekend.

In a press release on Wednesday, the West Parry Sounds division of the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that two people died as the result of a collision between two boats on Saturday.

In a statement to ET, the 65-year-old Shark Tank star confirmed that his boat was involved in the accident.

"Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident," O'Leary said. "I am fully cooperating with authorities."

"Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time," he added. "My thoughts are with all the families affected."

A rep for O'Leary told TMZ that the Shark Tank star's wife, Linda O'Leary, was driving the boat at the time of the crash. According to the rep's statement, she was administered a DUI test the night of the accident and passed. The rep added that a third person was on the O'Learys' boat and received stitches at the hospital before being released.

The accident, which happened on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada, left Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old Florida resident, dead at the scene, according to police. Canadian resident Susanne Brito, 48, died on Tuesday in the hospital as a result of her injuries, the police added. According to the release, three other people who were present on the boats in question were treated in and subsequently released from the hospital.

The police continue to seek out tips from the public regarding the crash and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 888-310-1122.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Toni Morrison, Celebrated Novelist of 'Beloved' and Nobel Laureate, Dies at 88

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, Dies at 22 After Apparent Overdose

Beyonce Embodies Old Hollywood Glamour at 'Great Gatsby'-Themed Party

Related Gallery