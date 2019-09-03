'American Idol' Contestant Haley Smith Dead at 26

American Idol contestant Haley Smith died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning, ET has confirmed. She was 26.

The musician died following the one-vehicle accident in Maine, where she is believed to have failed to make a narrow turn.

"Unfortunately, we responded to a single-vehicle accident at 0200 hours, on Aug. 31, 2019," the Millinocket Police Department told ET in a statement on Tuesday. "A female operating a motorcycle crashed on Medway Road in Millinocket, which resulted in her death."

The police department confirmed that the deceased was Smith.

"It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed," the statement continued. "A Sergeant from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office and an officer from Old Town Police Department assisted in the crash investigation. Investigation pending."

Smith's father, Mike Smith, told TMZ that she was a good rider and that he believed a deer may have been involved in the incident.

Smith auditioned for season 11 of American Idol in 2012, singing Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Tell Me Something Good," which prompted judge Steven Tyler to describe her as, “right out of my era.”

He added that he was “honored” to be listening to her perform.

Smith made it to the second Hollywood round before being eliminated.

See more on American Idol below.

