Granger Smith is mourning a tragic loss.

On Thursday, BBR Music Group, on behalf of the 39-year-old country singer, released a statement revealing that Smith's 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, died in an accident. Smith shares River and two other children -- Lincoln, 5, and London, 7 -- with his wife, Amber Bartlett.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived," the statement reads. "Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."

"Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately," the statement continues. "The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."

Smith also shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding River.

Bartlett posted about the tragedy as well, writing that "Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news" alongside a selfie with her youngest son.

Following the news, KC Live announced that Smith has canceled his scheduled Thursday performance at Miller Lite's Hot Country Nights. Jerrod Niemann will take the stage in his place.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name.

