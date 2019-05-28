Daniel Wright is being remembered by his fellow Biggest Loser contestants.

It was confirmed on social media that Wright, who competed on the seventh and eighth seasons of the weight loss competition show, died on Sunday. He was 30.

A GoFundMe page created in December 2017 for Wright says he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2017 and underwent chemotherapy and numerous blood transfusions as part of his treatment. In December 2018, the cancer had returned. Just a few days prior to his death, his wife, Rebecca Wright, posted on Facebook that her husband was coughing up blood.

Danny Cahill, who won season eight of The Biggest Loser, paid tribute to Wright on Facebook after learning of his death. "Yesterday the world lost a bit of its light," he wrote.

Cahill then shared a story about first meeting Wright and the influence he had on his life. "Daniel Wright and I met for the first time in May of 2009 on the beach in Malibu. 15 of us went to the beach that morning to begin our journey on season 8 of The Biggest Loser," he shared. "Our 16th contestant was driven up to the starting position of that first 1-mile race (which he won) and out popped Daniel. 'Hey guys!!!' He yelled as he jogged over to us. Little did I know the effect this man would have on my life."

His post continued, "Daniel's light has always been one of grace, encouragement, wisdom, love and honor throughout the time I have known him. And I can honestly say that because of him I am a better man."

Courtney Crozier Respess, who competed on season 11 of the show, also honored Wright on Facebook. "I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning,” she posted on Sunday. "He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer and more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met and is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded, even in the darkest of times."

Respess concluded, "I am honored to have known him!!!"

