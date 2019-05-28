Brazilian Popstar Gabriel Diniz Dead at 28 After Tragic Plane Crash

Latin singer Gabriel Diniz has died after a tragic plane crash in Brazil. He was 28.

His record label, Universal Music Brasil, confirmed his passing on Tuesday, sharing an emotional statement after news of his death was reported.

"It is with great sorrow that we received the confirmation of the tragic death of the singer and composer Gabriel Diniz who was part of the Universal Music Brasil family," the statement reads. The company's president, Paulo Lima, also shared a touching tribute.

"One of the greatest artists on the rise in Brazil, very talented, a beam of light, one of the most joyful people I've ever met. The Universal Music family cries for its loss. Rest in peace, my friend," Lima penned. "May your songs be eternalized and help us soften our pain. Sending strength and comfort for all of his family and friends."

According to multiple reports, Diniz died on Monday in a plane crash. He was reportedly on his way to his girlfriend, Karoline Calheiros', birthday when the aircraft crashed in Porto Do Mato, Estância, on the southern coast of Sergipe, Brazil.

Diniz was known for his 2016 hit "Paraquedas" and had recently released a new song titled, "Jenifer."

On Monday, he shared photos of his concert in Feira de Santana, Brazil. "Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy 🙏 🙏" he captioned his slideshow. "Thank you for the kindness…until next time God willing."

Upon hearing the news of his death, many fans, as well as Brazilian popstar Anitta, expressed their sadness and shared their condolences.

Feiling so sorry💔 — Park Lee {viu o BTS🇧🇷💜🍪} (@ParkLeeJK) May 27, 2019

Rest in peace Gabriel Diniz 🙏🏼 27.05.19 pic.twitter.com/AxsLAzJyLE — kauan Constante (@kauanconstante) May 27, 2019

And like every moment...we go away #GabrielDiniz Rest In Peace legend ✨ — weezy 🌎✨|JOSH GOSTOSO (@weezyxl) May 27, 2019

