Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have officially split after five years together. Morris, 33, filed for divorce on Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, according to documents obtained by ET. The date of their separation coincides with the date of filing, and the couple have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Morris and Hurd, 36, first crossed paths in 2014 while co-writing the Tim McGraw hit "Last Turn Home." Their initial connection evolved from friendship to romance, and they began dating in 2015. Hurd proposed two years later, and the talented musicians exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2018.

"I have always worked with Maren and written songs with Maren. That’s how we actually met, we had a creative partnership before it was ever anything more," Hurd previously explained to ET.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In March 2020, Morris and Hurd welcomed their first child, a son named Hayes. Morris expressed her joy at having him in their lives, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling him a "magical human" and a welcome distraction from their inability to tour.

In August 2022, Morris spoke with ET about little Hayes' potential musical future.

"Oh, boy. My husband Ryan and I joke, we're like, 'I hope he's an accountant, that he doesn't end up in the music industry,'" she quipped at the time. "But he probably will."

Before their separation, Morris and Hurd had collaborated on several songs together, including Hurd's 2021 ballad "Chasing After You" and Morris' 2022 single "I Can't Love You Any More."

In 2021, Hurd told ET, that he and Morris will "always make music together."

At the time, he said "Chasing After You" was autobiographical for the then-couple.

"That's why the song feels so right for us, because it kinda feels like that beginning of us and so I know people kinda look at us and they're like, 'Oh they're married and they have a family, what is this, how is this song relevant?' But it really is and it was our story," Hurd explained.

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Hurd was also a strong supporter of Morris during her highly publicized feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean in 2022.

Morris had taken a stand against controversial comments made by Brittany regarding gender-confirming care for trans youth, and Hurd was quick to support his then-wife. He used his platform to voice his support for her and emphasize the importance of standing up for one's beliefs.

Despite online backlash, Morris continued to use her platform to advocate for progressive causes, and Hurd remained a steadfast advocate for her. He supported her decision to potentially shift away from country music, emphasizing her right to be celebrated and not just tolerated for her views.

RELATED CONTENT: