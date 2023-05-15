Maren Morris had the opportunity to poke fun at one of her biggest haters!

On Saturday, the 33-year-old country music superstar accepted GLAAD's Excellence in Media award during the organizations annual ceremony and gave a callback to her beef with Tucker Carlson.

While accepting the honor, Morris talked about the feeling she got when she spoke out against transphobia following comments made by Carlson, Jason Aldean and his wife, Britney Kerr, about parents of transgender children -- which set off a public feud between Morris and the group last year.

"Maybe I felt a little badass taking Tucker Carlson's calling me a lunatic for standing up to transphobia, turning it into a T-shirt and raising $150,000 for LGBTQ+ charities," she said during her speech.

"That made me feel a little cool," she added before taking a jab at the recently fired Fox news host. "But I don't want to gloat, I would never insult the recently unemployed."

.@MarenMorris has a thing or two to say about Tucker Carlson’s attacks on her. #GLAADawardspic.twitter.com/0B0u9sCAZ3 — GLAAD (@glaad) May 14, 2023

In addition to calling out the former host, Morris used her speech to speak about the acceptance she has felt from the LGBTQ+ community, and why she will continued to advocate for them.

"I want my fellow country music artists, and artists in general, to understand that inclusivity is not only the right thing, but it's good for business," she said. "You open yourself up, [and] your sound, to a much larger audience, even if you lose some along the way. The crowds at my shows are a sea of diversity from race, identity, to age, it is a loving safe space for my band, my crew, venue staff and most notably, my fans. This community stood up for me and made me feel safe when I felt alone, and I will never be able to repay you, but I hope I get to spend the rest of my life and career settling up."

Last month, it was announced that Carlson and Fox had mutually agreed to part ways. The network shared the news in a surprise statement that read, "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Following the news, "The Bones" singer took to her Instagram to celebrate.

"Happy Monday, MotherTucker," Morris wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting an old image of her face along with a chyron from Tucker Carlson Tonight reading "Lunatic Country Music Person." Morris previously shared the screengrab as her "new profile pic" back in September, amid her online feud with Brittany Aldean. At the time, Jason Aldean's wife was a guest on the Fox News program to share her beliefs regarding transgender children.

Morris went on to launch a T-shirt line with the Carlson-inspired moniker last year, raising money for Trans Life Line, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis, and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program, which aims to work with the media to fairly and accurately tell the stories of transgender lives.

RELATED CONTENT:

A Timeline of Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Trans Rights Feud

Watch Maren Morris Belt Out Beyoncé's 'Drunk in Love' Riff

Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid New Doc

Maren Morris Comments on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversy

Maren Morris Thankful for Her Marriage in Industry That's 'Tough' on Relationships (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery