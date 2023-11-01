Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd aren't letting their separation get in the way of making their son's Halloween a magically spooky experience.

The Humble Quest artist and her estranged husband put their split behind them for the night as they took their 3-year-old son, Hayes, out trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Morris took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of the fun outing, showing her and Hurd holding Hayes' hands as they walked down the street.

In the pic, Morris and Hurd are bundled up against the cold, but smiling brightly, while Hayes -- with a heart emoji over his face to protect his privacy -- rocks an adorable dinosaur costume.

Maren Morris/Instagram

Morris, 33, filed for divorce on Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, according to documents obtained by ET. The date of their separation coincides with the date of filing, and the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

Morris and Hurd, 36, first crossed paths in 2014 while co-writing the Tim McGraw hit "Last Turn Home." Their initial connection evolved from friendship to romance, and they began dating in 2015.

Hurd proposed two years later, and the talented musicians exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2018.

In March 2020, Morris and Hurd welcomed their first child. Morris expressed her joy at having him in their lives, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling him a "magical human" and a welcome distraction from their inability to tour.

Before their separation, Morris and Hurd had collaborated on several songs together, including Hurd's 2021 ballad "Chasing After You" and Morris' 2022 single "I Can't Love You Any More."

In 2021, Hurd told ET, that he and Morris will "always make music together."

