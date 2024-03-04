Carly Pearce is speaking out. After news broke that the 33-year-old "Hummingbird" singer had teamed up with Ryan Hurd for a track on an upcoming Tom Petty tribute album, Pearce took to X on Monday to deny that the collaboration signaled a feud between her and Hurd's ex, Maren Morris.

"Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond," Pearce wrote in response to a fan's tweet about the feud rumors. "Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he's a great artist. STOP making something out of nothing!"

Pearce, who doesn't appear to follow Morris on Instagram, is set to sing "Breakdown" with Hurd on Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. Petty and the Heartbreakers released the track as the first single off of their debut album in 1976.

Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Dolly Parton and more also contributed to the tribute album, which is set to be released May 31.

As for Morris, she filed for divorce from Hurd in October after five years of marriage. The pair, who share 3-year-old Hayes, agreed to terms of their divorce in January and finalized the settlement the following month.

When ET spoke to Morris in December, she teased what fans can expect from her next album.

"A lot of personal stuff. Right now I'm wading through, processing, writing through," she said. "I'm giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very huge personal thing through an album being delivered."

