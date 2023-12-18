Maren Morris is commemorating the end of her marriage to Ryan Hurd through a heartfelt musical tribute.

In an expression of the conclusion of her marriage to the fellow country singer, Morris took to TikTok on Sunday to share a heartfelt rendition of Tammy Wynette's classic country song, "D-I-V-O-R-C-E."

The 33-year-old singer, known for hits like "My Church," played the guitar and sang the lyrics, "Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today," in a video that resonated with fans on social media.

As a creative and personal touch, Morris also stitched a clip from a wedding ceremony where the groom humorously vowed to "smack that a** every chance I get." Over the clip, Morris added the words, "I would have been a runaway bride," offering a glimpse into her own emotions during this challenging time.

The singer officially filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, in October after five years of marriage. Legal documents obtained by ET cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, indicating that the couple had been separated since the filing date.

Morris, who shares a 3½-year-old son named Hayes Andrew with Hurd, has been open about her journey through the divorce process.

Earlier this month, during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, she shared her single status for the first time. Morris admitted that she does not currently have the "headspace" for dating and described her creative outlet, saying, "I am writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

When asked about her ongoing divorce by Howard Stern, the GRAMMY winner expressed her desire for closure, stating, "No, I would like this to sort of wrap up." She acknowledged the support she has received from those close to her who have experienced similar challenges, saying, "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

Morris and Hurd first crossed paths in 2013 during a songwriting session for Tim McGraw. After almost three years of dating, the couple tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville.

RELATED CONTENT: