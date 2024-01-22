Ryan Hurd is turning to the music and lyrics of Taylor Swift to find his happiness.

The country singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of himself singing an emotional cover of Swift's "Now That We Don't Talk" -- off her 2023 release 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Hurd, 37, crooned the emotional post-breakup song, which is a story all about the emotional strain of knowing a former partner's life has changed and moved on after a split, but being unable to experience or see it because you've both cut each other off.

"Every time I cover a Taylor song I am amazed at how perfectly they are written," Hurd wrote. "Hope everybody has a beautiful week, let us know what you think of this one and share it with yo frands."

Earlier this month, Hurd reached a settlement in his divorce from fellow country star Maren Morris.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the exes agreed to share custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes, nearly three months after Morris filed for divorce. Morris is also expected to pay Hurd child support, as her annual earnings are greater.

As Morris and Hurd's divorce awaits official court approval, the docs show that the exes agreed that their prenuptial agreement was valid, the terms of which won't be released to protect their privacy.

Per their prenup, Morris and Hurd agreed that neither will receive alimony and that they will each pay their own legal fees.

When ET spoke to Morris last month, she shared her intentions heading into the new year.

"Just, not answering to anyone and not having to protect anyone's feelings but my own and put myself first. And I think that's going to be a really empowering 2024," she said. "A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now. And all their therapists or psychics have said, '2024, you need to be single.'"

