Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have agreed to divorce settlement terms. According to court documents obtained by ET, the exes have agreed to share custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes, nearly three months after Morris filed for divorce.

According to the docs, Morris is listed as her son's primary residential parent, though both she and Hurd will have their son for 182.5 days per year. The exes will alternate time with their son on a week-to-week basis, with the nonpossessory parent getting additional time with Hayes on Wednesdays as well as two FaceTime calls, the docs show.

They will divide holidays based on whether it's an even or odd year, and agreed that they will work together to accommodate each other's work travel schedules, per the docs.

The docs show that Morris and Hurd agree that whichever of them has Hayes can make day-to-day decisions about him, while all major decisions -- extracurricular, health, religious and educational -- will be made jointly.

Hurd's monthly income is listed as just over $41,000, while Morris' is listed more than $210,000, meaning the latter parent will pay the former $2,100 per month.

Should a disagreement about the custody arrangement arise, Morris and Hurd, who married in 2018, agreed to have mediation by a neutral party, the docs show.

As Morris and Hurd's divorce awaits official court approval, the docs show that the exes agreed that their prenuptial agreement was valid, the terms of which won't be released to protect their privacy.

Per their prenup, Morris and Hurd agreed that neither will receive alimony and that they will each pay their own legal fees.

When ET spoke to Morris last month, she shared her intentions heading into the new year.

"Just, not answering to anyone and not having to protect anyone's feelings but my own and put myself first. And I think that's going to be a really empowering 2024," she said. "A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now. And all their therapists or psychics have said, '2024, you need to be single.'"

